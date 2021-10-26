PM Modi to visit Rome, Glasgow for G-20 Summit, COP-26 from Oct 29

The ministry of foreign affairs (MEA) said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Rome, Italy, and Glasgow, United Kingdom, from October 29 to November 2 to attend the 16th G-20 Summit and the World Leaders’ Summit of COP-26, respectively.

At the invitation of Italy’s Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, PM Modi will attend the 16th G-20 Summit in Rome on October 30-31, 2021. Heads of government from G-20 member nations, the European Union, and other invited countries and international organisations will attend the summit.

PM Modi will be attending the G-20 Summit for the ninth time. The G-20 has established itself as the leading international platform for economic cooperation. For the first time, India will host the G-20 Summit in 2023. The upcoming summit, which will be held under the Italian presidency, will focus on three areas: (I) recovery from the pandemic and strengthening global health governance; (ii) economic recovery and resilience; (iii) climate change and energy transition; and (iv) sustainable development and food security.

PM Modi will attend multiple bilateral talks on the sidelines of the event, including one with his Italian colleague Mario Draghi.

On the invitation of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, PM will fly to Glasgow after the G-20 summit to attend the global leaders’ summit of the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

COP-26 will take place from the 31st of October to the 12th of November, and will be hosted by the United Kingdom in collaboration with Italy. The World Leaders’ Summit (WLS), a high-level component of COP-26, will take place on November 1-2, 2021. More than 120 heads of state and government are expected to attend the summit.

COP-26 was initially scheduled for 2020, however, because of the Covid-19 outbreak, it was postponed until 2021.

The UNFCCC symbolises the global resolve and vision to address climate change. The periodic conferences of the parties to this agreement have evolved into global climate summits, offering a forum for taking stock and planning a course ahead.

Modi last attended the COP-21 in Paris in 2015, when the Paris Agreement was signed and put into effect, which begins this year. At COP-26, the parties will seek to complete the Paris Agreement Implementation Guidelines, mobilise climate financing, boost climate adaption, technological development, and transfer, and stay on track to meet the Paris Agreement goals of limiting global temperature rises.

On the fringes of COP-26, PM will conduct a number of bilateral discussions, including one with Boris Johnson.