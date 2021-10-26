Stock Market: Benchmark indices gain for second day in a row

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices settled higher for second day in a row. BSE Sensex settled at 61,350, higher by 383 points. NSE Nifty ended at 18,268, up by 142 points.

All the 19 sector gauges compiled by the BSE ended higher. BSE MidCap index advanced 1.75% and BSE SmallCap index rose 2.2%. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 2,218 shares ended higher while 1,0556 closed lower.

Also Read: Forex Market Indian rupee gains against US dollar, UAE dirham

The top gainers in the market were Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, SBI Life, Nestle India, Titan, JSW Steel, Hindalco, Tata Consumer Products and Asian Paints. The top losers in the market were Ceat Limited, Canara Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Bharat Petroleum, TCS, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports and Axis Bank.