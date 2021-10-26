United Kingdom to raise minimum wage to 9.50 pounds per hour.

The budget announcement of British government on Wednesday will announce a raise in the minimum wage for people aged 23 and up, to 9.50 pounds ($13.06) per hour from 8.91 pounds.

“This wage boost ensures we’re making work pay and keeps us on track to meet our target to end low pay by the end of this Parliament,” finance minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement

The new minimum wage is set to go into effect in April 2022. Wage rates for those under the age of 23, who are paid a reduced minimum wage, are also set to rise, according to the finance ministry.