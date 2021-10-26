US climate envoy to hold climate talks in UK and Italy.

John Kerry, the United States’ special presidential envoy for climate, will go to London on October 26 to continue discussions with his counterparts from the People’s Republic of China on measures to address the climate problem, the State Department announced on Monday.

Kerry will then go to Rome on October 30th to attend the G20 leaders’ summit along with the President Joe Biden.

According to the statement of the State Department, Kerry will fly back to UK and to Glasgow, Scotland, on November 1st for the United Nations’ Conference of the Parties (COP26) to discuss climate change and global warming with the world leaders.