You can earn five lakhs rupees, if have this one rupee note

Mumbai: You can earn five lakhs rupees if you have an old one rupee note. The note is not circulated in India, but its is very precious for collectors. This note is published in 1957 and had Governor HM Patel’s signature and serial number 123456. If you have this note with you then you can sell it for Rs 5 lakh.

You can sell it on the ad platform Quikr. In this website, buyers are paying exorbitant prices for this rare note. To sell a one rupee note on Quikr, you must first register as a seller. After that, you click to upload the photo of the note. Then, provide your phone number and e-mail address. The information you enter will be verified by the website.