16 houses destroyed in village fire in HP; PM extends sympathy to victims

Shimla: At least sixteen houses were destroyed and around 150 people were rendered homeless after the massive village fire that broke out in a historic Malana village in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish and extended his sympathies to the victims.

State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said that one person was injured in the fire which broke out in the village at 1.30 am. Malana, a remote village in Himachal Pradesh, inhibits residents who take pride in their unique customs and presiding deity Jamlu Devta. They believe that they are the descendants of soldiers in Greek king Alexander’s army. Cannabis is a major source of livelihood for majority people in the village.

‘The fire incident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh is very painful. I extend my sympathies to all the families who have suffered in this tragedy in the historic Malana village. The state government and local administration are engaged in relief and rescue work with alacrity’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

?????? ?????? ?? ?????? ??? ??? ????????? ?????? ???? ??? ???????? ????? ???? ??? ??? ?? ??????? ?? ??? ?????? ???????? ?? ????? ??? ???? ??????? ?????? ???? ???? ????? ????? ?? ??????? ??????? ???? ?? ???? ?? ??? ??? ???? ??????? ?? ???? ???? — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also expressed their grief over the incident, and said the administration is involved in the rescue work. Thakur has instructed the district administration to arrange for relief and rehabilitation to the affected families in the village. Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg, along with other officers, had visited the spot and administered the relief work.

Also read: Mumbai Drug Case: Wankhede to remain as investigating officer until substantial proof found against him