4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Port Blair: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar Island on Wednesday. As per the, National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicenter of the earthquake was 90 km south-southeast of Diglipur at a depth of 80 km from the surface.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are prone to regular earthquakes as it is situated in a high-seismic zone. Earlier on September 22, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale jolted the islands.