A long awaited approval comes for Covaxin from a Gulf country

Muscat: Oman has approved of India’s indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine-Covaxin. The vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech has now been included in the approved list of Covid-19 vaccines for travellers to Oman without quarantine. The Indian Embassy in Oman has announced this. Several Indian expats working in Oman will be benefitted from this decision.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has not yet approved of the vaccine. The WHO, on Tuesday sought additional data from Bharat Biotech to decide on Emergency Use Listing (EUL). Bharat Biotech will submit the data by this weekend. The Technical Advisory Group may meet for the final risk-benefit assessment on November 3. The company also submitted additional info at WHO’s request on September 27.

The Technical Advisory Group for Emergency Use Listing (TAG-EUL) gives its recommendations to WHO regarding inclusion of Covid-19 vaccines for emergency use.