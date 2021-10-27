Air India Express resume Abu Dhabi-Kozhikode service

Dubai: Air India Express announced that it will resume its services from Abu Dhabi’s Al Ain to Kozhikode from November 4. The flight service was suspended in March 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic. The budget air carrier also announced discounted fares starting at 392 UAE dirhams.

The air carrier will operate flights to Abu Dhabi on Thursday. The first flight (IX 0335) will take off from Kozhikode and land at Al Ain International Airport by 12.25 pm, and the return service (IX 0336) will depart at 1.25 pm.