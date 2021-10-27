BEST bus rams into dumper truck in Mumbai; 8 injured, 5 critical

Mumbai: At least eight people were injured in a collision between a BEST bus and a dumper truck in the Dadar area of Mumbai today morning. Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai informed the condition of five people including the driver and the conductor of the bus are critical.

The incident occurred this morning when the bus (route no 22) was on its way to Pydhonie in south Mumbai from Marol. CCTV visual shows a speeding Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus ramming into the dumper truck from behind at a traffic signal on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, one of the arterial roads, around 7.15 am. Due to the impact of the collision, a passenger standing in the bus door was thrown out on the road while other passengers jumped out.

The injured persons included three women passengers and the driver and the conductor of the bus, and all are admitted at civic-run Sion Hospital.