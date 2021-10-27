BJP destroying India just like Hitler destroyed Germany: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and German dictator Adolf Hitler are similar in their actions, alleging that BJP is destroying India just like Hitler destroyed Germany.

‘The final phase of the election has arrived. Now everyone in BJP will say “Hinduism is in danger, vote for BJP to save it.” BJP does the same thing Hitler used to do. BJP is destroying India just like Hitler destroyed Germany’, Singh tweeted.

Also read: ‘Satyamev Jayate!’: Congress welcomes SC verdict on Pegasus spyware case

The allegations came ahead of the upcoming by-polls in three assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, Prithvipur, Raigaon (SC) and Jobat (ST) in Madhya Pradesh, which is scheduled to take place on October 30. The Election Commission has declared that the counting of votes and announcement of results will be on November 2.