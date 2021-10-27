Celebrate Diwali with caution; says Maha government.Read how

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government issued guidelines for Diwali. It urged people not to fire crackers in the pandemic situation.

The state authorities made it clear that by bursting fire crackers air pollution will go beyond control and may affect the health of the people, especially Covid positive patients. The state government urged people to celebrate Diwali by lighting a lamp. The administration also advised people not to overcrowd in the market and to follow the Covid-19 protocols.

Earlier the Union government had instructed all state governments to ensure Coronavirus precautions and follow guidelines strictly during the festive season. Several states in the country had already banned sale and use of firecrackers.