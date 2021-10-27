Emirates Airlines suspends flights to this city

Dubai: Dubai based air carrier, Emirates Airline has cancelled flights to and from Khartoum in Sudan till November 1, 2021. The airline aid that passengers whose final destination is Khartoum will not be accepted until further notice from any point on the Emirates network.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority in Sudan has suspended all flights to and from Khartoum international airport until October 30. The authority took this decision after considering the present political situation in the country. The airspace of Sudan will remain open to passing flights.

Earlier on Monday, the Sudanese Army had ousted the government and seized power. Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the army chief said that army took the power to prevent civil war. The army had detained several leaders including Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.