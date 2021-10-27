European Union warns of an onslaught of severe winter flu.

The coming influenza season in Europe could be particularly dangerous for the elderly and people with weakened immune system , the public health agency of the European Union public health agency said. It also warned that it might add to the strain on health systems that was already stretched by the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the major influenza virus subtype seen in the EU and European Economic Area (EEA) disproportionately affects older people and is linked to reduced vaccine effectiveness.

Pasi Penttinen, head of the influenza programme conducted by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said that although the severity of the upcoming flu season couldnot be predicted, the early detections of the A (H3N2) subtype indicated that it could be be dangerous.

Penttinen recommended health workers to acquire COVID-19 and flu vaccines before the winter season, and emphasised the importance of physical distance and hygiene precautions for everyone, especially for those working in nursing homes and healthcare facilities.