Houthi rebels launch missile targeting Abha airport in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Houthi rebels in Yemen had launched missile targeting the Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia. The Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces has intercepted and destroyed the missile. The forces also destroyed an explosives laden drone targeting Najran launched by the rebels backed by Iran.

Earlier this month, Houthi’s launched drone attack on Abha and Jazan airports in which several people were injured. Saudi Arabia has termed the attack by the Houthi as a ‘ war crime’ and said that it will take all necessary measures to protect the civilians.

The Houthi rebels are launching continuous attack targeting Saudi Arabia with explosives-laden drones, missiles and booby-trapped boats. The Houthi rebels launched a civil war against the government in Yemen in 2014 and captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. Arab coalition forces have interfered in the issue and are supporting the government forces. Till now, more than 100,000 civilians have been killed in the civil war.