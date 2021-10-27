India’s one and only railway station where you need a Pakistan visa to go!!!

As you are probably aware, one must have a passport and a visa in order to travel abroad. What if you need a visa to visit a place in India as well? Wouldn’t it be strange? As long as you have a valid Pakistan visa you can visit this Indian railway station: Atari Shyam Singh Railway Station.

If the visa is not produced, the consequences will be severe. Almost certainly, you will be jailed. According to reports, Indian citizens cannot enter the Atari Shyam Singh Railway Station without a Pakistan visa. This is the only station in India where a valid, authentic Pakistan visa is required.

In accordance with Section 14 of the Foreign Act, a person will be booked for entering the above railway station. Bail procedure under this Act takes a long time, at least a few years. Though located in Amritsar district of Punjab, Indians are not allowed to the station without valid Pakistani visa because only trains to Pakistan run from this station.

Due to its location along the Indo-Pakistan border, the Attari railway station is guarded at all times. Samjhauta Express, the country’s most prestigious train, leaves from Attari station. Each passenger who buys a railway ticket from this station has his or her passport number written down and is then assigned a designated seat. In this regard, if the train from Attari railway station is delayed for some reason, it is recorded in both India and Pakistan’s registers. Police guards are posted around the railway station and photography is not permitted.

A large number of armed security personnel guard the station. A CCTV surveillance system monitors the station 24 x 7. Many levels of checks are performed in order to prevent any unwanted events from occurring. Porters are not permitted on the station premises. Pack your suitcase lightly!