IS attack in Iraqi village, 11 fatalities.

The Joint Operations Command in Iraq, said in a statement that the Islamic State militants killed 11 people, including a woman, in an attack on a village in Diyala province, east of Iraq, on Tuesday.

It also said that the attack on ‘defenceless civilians’ in the village of Al-Hawasha, near Muqdadiya, injured several others.

According to the statements of the security and medical officials, the unknown shooters murdered 11 people and injured 15 others.

The police reported on Tuesday that the terrorists used many cars and semiautomatic weapons in their attack.