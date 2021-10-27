Jr NTR’s fan injured in accident, actor helps with medical bills

Jr NTR has amassed a significant fan base not just in India but also overseas. On every significant occasion, his admirers leave no stone unturned in expressing their devotion for him. It is well known that the ‘RRR’ actor shares an emotional link with his followers. Ramesh from Gudapalli in the East Godavari district’s Malikipuram Mandal, an enthusiastic follower of NTR Jr, was recently involved in an incident, which is the latest testimony to this.

Murali, the family’s breadwinner, was recently involved in a car accident. He was sent to the hospital in critical condition. He has thankfully recovered and is discharged from the hospital. Jr NTR stepped in to assist his admirer with medical treatment after learning of his precarious condition. He also video called him and told him that everything would be OK soon.

Ramesh was given a sum of Rs 2.50 lakh, as promised. Not only that, but state convenors of the NTR fan club Pathi Nagu, Bhaskar Choudary, and others aided him as well. A fan of the actor conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the Tollywood star and everyone who helped him.

On the work front, the actor will star alongside Ram Charan in SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’. On January 7, 2022, ‘RRR’ will be released in theatres. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt both play pivotal roles in the film.