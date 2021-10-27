Khartoum: The Civil Aviation Authority in Sudan has announced that the Khartoum International Airport will reopen on Wednesday at 1400 GMT. The airport was closed from Monday and international flights were suspended following the ousting of Sudan’s government by the military.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority in Sudan has suspended all flights to and from Khartoum international airport until October 30. The airspace of Sudan will remain open to passing flights.

Earlier on Monday, the Sudanese Army had ousted the government and seized power. Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the army chief said that army took the power to prevent civil war. The army had detained several leaders including Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.