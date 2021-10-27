DH Latest NewsDH NEWSUttar PradeshLatest NewsIndiaNEWSCrime

Minor daughter repeatedly raped for 5 years: Man sentenced to life imprisonment

Oct 27, 2021, 11:23 pm IST

 

Azamgarh:  A POCSO court in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping his daughter repeatedly for five years. Special judge, Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court, Ravish Kumar Atri also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on the culprit.

Prosecutor Awadhesh Kumar Mishra said that the minor girl had informed police that her father would rape her, beat her and threaten to kill her if she opposed him. After her complaint was registered, FIR was filed under relevant sections at Nizamabad police station on October 8, 2020. After investigating the matter, police submitted the charge-sheet in the case.

