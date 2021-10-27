‘PM Narendra Modi is the most successful administrator’: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he is the most successful administrator India has ever had since independence. Amit Shah said this while addressing a conference on ‘Delivering Democracy: Reviewing two decades of Narendra Modi as head of government.

‘Even though Narendra Modi considers himself as the ‘pradhan sewak’, I can say with conviction that he is the most successful administrator the country ever had after independence. He took India to a different level’, said Amit Shah.

He claimed that Narendra Modi became chief minister of Gujarat two decades ago without having any administrative experience. But he later proved himself as a successful administrator despite facing a difficult situation. He also said that Modi, who developed Gujarat as a model state, was chosen by the BJP as a prime ministerial candidate at a time when the country was facing a severe leadership crisis.

The Home minister claimed that Narendra Modi is rooted to the ground and knows the pain of the poor.