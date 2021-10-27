‘Shooting for ‘Helen’ remake broke me physically, mentally’: Janhvi

In an interview, actress Jhanvi Kapoor confirmed that she is filming for the Hindi remake of ‘Helen’, a Malayalam movie. She goes on to say that a particular schedule of the film ‘physically and mentally’ broke her, revealing her total involvement in the character she plays.

Janhvi Kapoor has appeared in a handful of films, including ‘Ghost Stories’ and ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’. Her Bollywood debut was in 2018’s ‘Dhadak’.

Janhvi Kapoor stated in an interview with Film Companion, ‘I think I’m a very hardworking and sincere actor. If nothing else, I try to be as honest an actor as possible. Sometimes I feel like, if I’m not feeling completely exhausted, drained and broken after a schedule then maybe I haven’t given it my everything. And I think that’s something I’m learning from the film I’m doing right now. We had one schedule which, I think, broke me physically and mentally. And the schedule that I’m on right now feels like a holiday.’

Upon being asked about the film, Janhvi replied, ‘I’m shooting for the remake of this Malayalam film called Helen. And I love working with Mathu sir (Helen director Mathukutty Xavier). He just makes life so easy, which is why I’m like, ‘I’m not suffering enough’. I feel like I need to inflict some amount of anxiety on myself to feel like I’ve delivered which isn’t always necessary I think.’

Janhvi was last seen in the horror comedy ‘Roohi’. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Next, she will star in ‘Good Luck Jerry’, her first collaboration which filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who is also the producer of the film. ‘Good Luck Jerry’ was filmed in Punjab aand was completed in March this year.

Under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions banner, Janhvi is also working on ‘Takht’ and ‘Dostana 2’.