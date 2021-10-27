Hrithik Roshan to sing for ‘Krrish 4’, Rajesh Roshan opens up

Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Krish 4’ has now been given another reason to look forward to its release. Rakesh Roshan revealed the details of the highly anticipated fourth installment of the superhero franchise! In addition to all the action on the big screen, fans can expect Hrithik to sing a song for the soundtrack.

Rakesh hinted in his most recent interview with Pinkvilla.com that music will play an important role in his movie. Even though he has yet to start working on it, he will do so after the final script for the film has been locked.

Through music and sound, he says, ‘I want to portray in the compositions of Krrish 4.’

As he discussed the technical aspects of music and sound design, he made an interesting revelation. He said that his son and lead actor Hrithik Roshan will ‘mostly sing.’ He added, ‘There will be one song for sure.’

During lockdown, Hrithik had shown off his piano skills by lending his voice to songs like ‘Senorita’ from ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ and ‘Kites in the Sky’ from ‘Kites’.

Watch video: https://www.instagram.com/tv/B_wW0manfPB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

On the 15th anniversary of ‘Krrish’, Hrithik confirmed that ‘Krrish 4’ is currently in the works.

‘The past is done. Let’s see what the future brings. Krrish4. #15yearsofkrrish #Krrish4,’ he wrote on Instagram with a video.

Watch video: https://www.instagram.com/p/CQdpFCDHNl6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link