Using a porn site to teach calculus, teacher earns $250,000 per year!

To ensure that their students find the study interesting and enjoyable, teachers have often taken novel and sometimes extreme steps. The proliferation of online education, which exploded during the Covid pandemic, has only added to the pressure on teachers to keep their students’ attention. However, a Taiwanese teacher went beyond the conventional norms of pedagogy by hosting online math lectures on a porn website.

Changshu, who goes by the handle changshumath666, has a verified account on Pornhub. He has shared over 200 videos that do not contain any sexual content. Changhsu holds a Master’s degree in mathematics and has been teaching online and in Taiwanese schools for 15 years. Initially, he uploaded video clips of his teachings to YouTube, but he didn’t receive as much response as he had hoped. He decided to try something different last year. He registered on a porn website and began posting videos.

Changshu’s Instagram account features the message, ‘Play hard, Study hard’. All of his videos feature him wearing a grey hoodie and glasses. In Mandarin, he also solves mathematical problems on the green board and explains differential methods. According to Changhsu, the teacher’s decision to post his videos on adult video platforms was due to the fact that he saw there were so many people watching videos on them. In addition, he was able to distinguish between adult and non-adult content on the websites.

He explained that they know what kind of videos are appropriate for adults and those that aren’t, and forbid them. ‘I didn’t want to teach math on Pornhub. I wanted to let the world know that I’m a teacher from Taiwan who can teach calculus well,’ he told the magazine. In order to measure the success of his venture, he has been able to earn 7,500,000 New Taiwan dollars (over $250,000 USD) per year, which he uses to pay his bills and to provide a decent salary to his employees, who help him teach on his various platforms.

Changshu believes that 60 percent of his Pornhub viewers come to watch his videos for a laugh, rather than to learn calculus. ‘People may not be interested in my videos, but everyone knows there’s someone teaching calculus on Pornhub’.