Australia eases travel advisory for citizens

Canberra: The Australian government decided to ease Covid-related travel advisory for several countries including the United States, Britain and Canada. Earlier, the government had decided to reopen the borders of the country from November.

As per the new guidelines, fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents will be allowed to travel to foreign countries without requiring any special exemption or permission. Australia has removed the ‘do not travel’ advisory imposed for all destinations in March 2020.

The ease in travel rules, however, is not uniform across Australia, as the country’s states and territories have differing vaccination rates and health policies.

Meanwhile, the state of Victoria on Thursday reported 1,923 new cases and 25 deaths. This is the biggest rise in infections in four days. New South Wales reported 293 new cases.