Brexit: France to impose sanctions on UK, if fishing talks fail.

France announced a list of measures that could take effect on November 2nd unless any progress is made in its post-Brexit fishing dispute with the United Kingdom, and said it was working on a second wave of sanctions that might impair power supplies to the United Kingdom.

The British government described the warnings as disappointing and disproportionate, and said that the United Kingdom would seek explanation from France, immediately, before taking any action.

The Maritime and European Affairs Ministries stated in a joint statement that France might increase border and sanitary checks on products coming from the United Kingdom, restrict British fishing vessels from reaching specified French ports and beef up checks on vehicles coming from and going to the UK.

French fisherman are missing half of the licences they need to fish in British seas, which France claims that they are owed after Brexit, according to government spokesperson Gabriel Attal.

Attal has previously stated that France was preparing a list of sanctions that may be made public as soon as Thursday. Unless enough progress had been achieved, some of them will take effect early next week, he added.