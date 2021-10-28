Customs seize smuggled gold worth 14 lakhs at Jaipur airport

Jaipur: The Customs officials seized 280 grams of gold worth Rs 14 lakh from a passenger at Jaipur International Airport, on Thursday. Customs officials said that the passenger arrived at Jaipur from Sharjah by Air Arabia flight.

While examining his checked-in baggage, three solid round cylindrical rods of fine gold were found. ‘The smuggled gold collectively weighing 288.430 grams, valued at Rs 14,21960 was recovered which was seized under the provisions of Customs Act, 1962’, an official statement read.

Customs informed that further investigation into the matter is underway.