Emirates Airlines extends flights to this country

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines extended the suspension of flights to and from Nigeria until November 7, 2021. The airline announced that all passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai.

The airline urged to customers whose flights have been cancelled or effected by suspension not to call he airline immediately for rebooking. It said that they can hold the tickets and flights resume, they can get in touch with the booking office or the airline to make new travel plans.

Earlier, Emirates announced the cancellation of flights to and from the Khartoum in Sudan from October 26 to November 1, 2021, due to political uncertainty in the country.