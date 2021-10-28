Instagram allows all users to share links in Stories via stickers

Instagram on Wednesday announced that its Link Sticker feature in Instagram Stories is now available to all users. The move coincides with the company’s recent decision to replace the ‘swipe-up’ link in Instagram Stories with Link Stickers.

According to the firm, link sharing benefits accounts of all sizes and types in a variety of ways, which is why it is increasing access to allow everyone to share whatever they want in their Stories. In the past, creators and companies mostly utilised link sharing to send their viewers to a website where they could learn more about a product, read an article, sign up for a service and so on.

‘We made this decision based on feedback we heard from the community about how impactful it would be for creators and businesses of all sizes to benefit from link sharing to grow in the same way larger accounts do,’ Instagram said in a statement.

Pick the sticker tool from the top navigation bar to access the functionality when you capture or upload material to your Story. You may then add your selected link and touch ‘Done’ after selecting the Link Sticker. Place the sticker wherever you like on your Story and press it to view the other colour options.

Instagram previously stated that expanding Link Sticker access to everyone has to be done with caution, since it may jeopardise the app’s integrity and security. For example, if malicious actors adopted Link Stickers, they may be used to propagate false information or spam. It is worth mentioning that accounts that spread false information or engage in hate speech will be denied access to Link Stickers.