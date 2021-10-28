Metrolink in Qatar will resume service on three more routes

Doha: Metrolink in Qatar has announced that it will resume service on three more routes starting from Sunday, October 31, 2021. The routes are Ras Bu Fontas (M126), Al Wakra (M133) and Qatar University (M147).

Metrolink is a feeder bus network providing first and last mile connectivity to Qatar Rail customers within 2-to-5-kilometer radius of the Doha Metro stations.

The services were suspended in 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic. Then it was resumed gradually. It recently began three new services to Onaiza 65 area, Lejbailat areas, and to Al Nasr and Al Mirqab Al Jadeed areas.