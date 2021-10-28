Ministry of Home Affairs extends Covid-19 restrictions across the country till November 30

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs extended the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions across the country till November 30. The ministry took this decision as the festival season is approaching. The order released extends the validity of the order dated September 28, 2021.

The Union government instructed all states and union territories to avoid large gatherings and to take all necessary measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

As per the new guidelines, Covid-appropriate behaviour should be strictly enforced at all crowded places. The fivefold strategy of -test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid protocols must be strictly followed.

Meanwhile, the overall infection tally in the country has surged to 3,42,31,809 as 16,156 people tested positive. The active cases declined to 1,60,989, the lowest in 243 days. The death toll climbed to 4,56,386 with 733 fresh fatalities including 622 from Kerala.