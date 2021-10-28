Mumbai Cruise drugs case: Witness Kiran Gosavi arrested by Pune Police in a cheating case

Pune: A witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in the Mumbai Cruise drugs case, Kiran Gosavi was arrested by Pune City police on Thursday, in connection with a cheating case lodged in 2018. Gosavi was arrested by Faraskhana Police in Pune, Maharashtra.

A case was registered with Faraskhana police station on May 19, 2018, against Gosavi, for allegedly committing fraud by promising a person a job in Malaysia by taking money. The suspect was charged under sections 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the Intellectual Technology (IT) Act. Charge-sheet was filed in the court as the accused was not found. He was detained earlier today by the Pune Police, three days after he claimed he would surrender at a police station in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Other than this, another case of fraud has also been registered against Gosavi on October 18, at the Kelwa Police station in Palghar. According to the police, he has duped people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of sending them abroad for jobs. Gosavi is an NCB witness in the Mumbai cruise drugs case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested under the NDPS Act.