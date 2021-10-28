Ranbir Kapoor’s stunning transformation as a woman for an advertisement shoot

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor prefers to stay away from social media, but his admirers and fan groups do everything they can to hype him up. While Ranbir is yet to return to the big screen with his next film, he has been in a number of ads on television. He recently underwent a complete transformation to assume the part of a woman in one such ad.

The actor had to go through a lengthy makeup and prosthetics procedure in order to resemble the part. He pulled off the look flawlessly, from his brows and hair to his nails. Preetisheel Singh Dsouza, a cosmetics and prosthetic artist, posted a video of Ranbir’s metamorphosis on Instagram. Sharing the video, Dsouza wrote: ‘All in a day’s work! Transforming #RanbirKapoor into a female character for a TVC.’

Ranbir can be seen patiently sitting in the chair as multiple painters work on him in the video. In the footage, the actor can also be seen checking his phone, chewing gum and waiting for his nails to dry.

Click here to watch Ranbir Kapoor’s transformation video

On Wednesday, Ranbir Kapoor made headlines as rumours of his wedding to girlfriend and actress Alia Bhatt emerged. According to reports, Alia and Ranbir are planning to marry in December 2021. While no formal statement has been made, their admirers are overjoyed.

