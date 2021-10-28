Scolded for using phone in class: Class 9 student beats up teacher with friends

Gorakhpur: A class 9 student, along with his two unidentified friends, beat up his teacher who scolded him to stop using his mobile phone inside the classroom, on Wednesday. The incident happened in the premises of Jubilee Inter College, Gorakhpur, where the student along with two of his friends, who had covered their face with black masks, accosted the teacher and attacked him.

The victim, Sayyad Wasiq Ali, is the computer teacher of the prime accused. Kotwali Inspector Kalyan Singh Sagar said that the whole incident was captured by the school’s CCTV camera. A case was registered against the three accused on the complaint filed by Ali, on charges of murder attempt.

The prime accused was apprehended by police and was sent to a juvenile home by a children court. The police are still trying to identify the remaining two accused. Meanwhile the College Principal Nand Prasad Yadav said that they have rusticated the class 9 student and are trying to identify two others.