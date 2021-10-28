Security forces killed terrorist involved in killing of two labourers

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police gunned down a terrorist during an encounter in Baramulla district. The terrorist, identified as Javed Ahmed Wani, had involved in the killing of two labourers from Bihar.

Police said that he assisted another terrorist Gulzar who was responsible in the murder of the two labourers. Arms and ammunition were also recovered by the security forces from the encounter site.

‘Killed terrorist is hybrid type, identified as Javed Ah Wani of Kulgam district and he has assisted terrorist Gulzar (who was killed on 20th Oct) in killing two labourers from Bihar in Wanpoh. He was on a mission to target one shopkeeper in Baramulla’, said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar to news agency ANI.

Earlier in last week, police had killed two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who were part of a group involved in the recent civilian killings of two labourers.