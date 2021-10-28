Stock Market: Equity benchmarks fall sharply

Mumbai: As per market experts, this was the worst single-day performance since April 12, 2021 as Indian equity benchmarks fell sharply. The heavy selling by the foreign institutional investors is one of the causes of the downfall of the domestic benchmark indices. Foreign portfolio investors have so far sold shares worth Rs. 9,295.78 crore in Indian markets.

BSE dropped 1,159 points or 1.89% to close at 59,985. NSE Nifty settled at 17,857, lower by 354 points or 1.94%. All the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. Nifty Midcap 100 index slipped 1.96% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index declined 1.85%. The overall market breadth of BSE was extremely negative as 2,295 shares ended lower while 985 closed higher.

The top gainers in the market were Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, Shree Cement and Maruti Suzuki. The top losers in the market were Coal India, Axis Bank, Cipla, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Titan, NTPC, Hindalco, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors and Wipro.