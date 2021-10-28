Teenage cousins mowed down by speeding car in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Two teenage boys were mowed down by a speeding car near Gopalpur village on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road on Wednesday. The victims were identified as Manjit Kumar (15), and his cousin, Mithun Kumar (14), who lived in Kila Raipur.

The boys were standing on the divider waiting to cross the road, when the vehicle ran them over and suddenly hit a car coming from the opposite direction. The occupants of the oncoming car escaped unhurt. Lakhwinder Singh of Patiala, driver of the car fled the spot, leaving his vehicle on the road. Mithun died on the spot, while passers-by rushed Manjit to the hospital, where succumbed to his injuries.

Also read: Delhi SI trapped while taking bribe; ? 1.12 Cr recovered during raid

A case was registered under the complaint filed by Manoj Paswan, father of Manjit. Sub-inspector Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ?50) of the Indian Penal Code. The complainant said that his son Manjit, and nephew, Mithun, collected plastic bottles, polythene, cardboard and other trash from roadsides and sold it to scrap dealers, to earn their living.