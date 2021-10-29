13 people including a child killed in missile attack by Houthi rebels

Marib: In a tragic incident, at least 13 people including a child were killed after a missile launched by Houthi rebels struck a tribal leader’s home in Marib in Yemen.

‘A Houthi ballistic missile hit the house of Sheikh Abdul Latif al-Qibli in Al-Jawba on Thursday evening during a meeting with tribal leaders fighting on the government’s side. Thirteen people, including a child, were killed’, said a government military official.

Marib province, rich by crude oil is the only stronghold of government forces in Yemen. The Houthi rebels supported by Iran is launching regular attacks to seize the control of the region. The Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia is conducting a fierce air campaign since October 11 to prevent the rebels from reaching Marib city. The Coalition forces claimed that it had killed 2,000 rebels.

Yemen’s civil war began in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa. Tens of thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced in the civil war. The United Nations has called it the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.