Aryan Khan promises financial help to some prisoners’ families: Reports

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, was granted bail on Thursday, 25 days after being arrested in a drug case. He is being detained at Arthur Road Jail and was in his cell when the Bombay High Court granted him bail. The prison officials informed Aryan of the Court’s decision.

According to reports, Aryan expressed his gratitude towards the prison authorities after receiving information about his bail. He was notified at around 6 pm.

On the other hand, Aryan reportedly vowed to offer financial assistance to the families of some of the convicts he met during his time in prison and also promised them legal assistance.

On Thursday evening, after hearing arguments for three days, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha. Munmun is being held at Mumbai’s Byculla Women’s Prison, while Aryan and Arbaaz are being held in Arthur Road Jail.