‘BJP, TRS’ buying votes’: Congress demands postponing of Telangana by-polls scheduled tomorrow

New Delhi: A Congress delegation on Friday, met the Election Commission and demanded for postponing the bye-election to Huzurabad assembly constituency in Telangana, scheduled to be held tomorrow. The Congress party alleged that both the ruling TRS and the BJP are luring voters of the constituency with cash payments, and there is massive corruption taking place in the election process.

‘The TRS and the BJP are buying votes for ? 6,000 and ? 10,000. The Huzurabad by-election has become the costliest election in the country and this is being debated on television channels in Telangana. There is no meaning of democracy left if votes are to be bought. We have urged the EC to cancel holding the Huzurabad bye-election (now) and conduct a thorough probe. Otherwise people will lose faith in democracy and elections’, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said after meeting the Commission.

The Congress delegation comprised of Manickam Tagore- party’s whip in Lok Sabha, Vamshi Reddy and some Telangana leaders, along with Surjewala. Manickam Tagore alleged that TRS and BJP are seeking to buy votes for ? 6,000 and ? 10,000 each, through immense corruption.

‘We have requested the Election Commission to wake up as it is happening in the same way as RK Nagar election in Tamil Nadu. Justice should be done to the people of Huzurabad’, Tagore told the media.