Detoxify your body before Diwali with these Ayurvedic tips

There will be plenty of tempting sweets and treats offered during Diwali celebrations, so it’s important to detox your system now before it becomes overloaded in the upcoming days. Diwali cleaning and body detox should be undertaken side by side to prevent digestive problems and a rise in blood sugar levels and blood pressure.

In this article, Dr. Zeel Gandhi, an Ayurvedic doctor and formulator at Vedix, shares Ayurvedic tips for improving immunity and digestion ahead of the Diwali binge. ‘There is nip in the air right now, but during autumn, Ayurveda believes that Pitta is on the rise and you have a lot of heat in the body,’ Dr. Gandhi says, noting that amla helps detox your body ahead of Diwali. ‘Eating amlas in the morning can help you clean your bowels easily. High Vitamin C content acts as a purgative for many people. You can just take fresh amlas; considering it’s difficult to juice them out, you can crush them to make a chutney and consume it with honey or just as is,’ says the Ayurveda expert.

According to her, many people have it with salt, which is not recommended by Ayurveda. ‘Salt increases pitta, amla decreases it and when you have it together, they sort of negate each other’s effects. So you do not derive any benefit if you eat amla with salt. Also if amlas are made into pickle and chutney with a lot of spice and salt, that will also not be beneficial,’ says Dr. Gandhi.

Stay hydrated all day long with hot water

If you can’t avoid salt and spices, here’s a very easy way to reduce their consumption. The best way to flush out salt and sugar from your system is to drink a lot of water. For example, if you had a heavy dinner the other night, make sure you eat a very light breakfast the next day and drink hot water throughout the day, says Dr. Gandhi. For bowel movements, she also suggests consuming Triphala or amla juice.

Lemon honey water detox

The most reliable and simplest detox you can have is by mixing cinnamon, lemon, and honey together. However, Dr. Gandhi cautions against mixing honey with boiling water. This concoction can be consumed throughout the day and will keep you hydrated, says the Ayurvedic expert.