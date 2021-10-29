Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away due to heart attack

Bangalore: Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru today morning after suffering a cardiac arrest while working out in the gym. He was aged 46.

Puneeth is the younger son of legendary Kannada actor Rajkumar. He debuted as child artist in the film industry and had won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his performance in ‘Bettada Hoovu’. He also won Karnataka State Award Best Child artist for Chalisuva Modagalu and Yeradu Nakshatragalu.

He had acted more than 30 films. Puneeth has acted with Mohanlal in the 2015 film ‘Maithri’.

He is survived by wife Ashwini Revanath and children Drithi and Vanditha.