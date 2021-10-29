Monson Mavunkal Case: Kerala HC slams Govt and police

Kochi: The Kerala High Court harshly criticized the affidavit submitted by the state government on Friday, in connection with the Monson Mavunkal case. The High Court raised questions after examining the affidavit submitted by the government, and observed that the government’s explanation of IG Lakshmana’s role in the case was incomplete in the affidavit.

The court asked whether former DGP Lokanath Behera and ADGP Manoj Abraham, who went to Monson’s house, were unaware of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act (or AMASR Act) or the scam. HC also asked who invited the officers to Monson’s residence.

ADGP Manoj Abraham had ordered an intelligence investigation against Monson on May 11, 2019. After this, Monson requested security for his house, and a police ‘beat box’ was installed in front of his house. Court enquired why the police decided to protect Monson, despite knowing that he was suspicious. The court also asked whether the case, which includes two high-ranking police officials, is being investigated by the police or not.