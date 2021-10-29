Rajinikanth undergoes surgery, expected to remain in hospital

Chennai: A surgical procedure was performed on Megastar Rajinikanth on Friday, October 29, 2021, after he was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai following complaints of giddiness on Thursday. The hospital reports that a panel of doctors examined Rajinikanth and successfully performed the ‘Carotid Artery Revascularization’ surgery.

The megastar is doing well after the operation and is expected to be discharged from the hospital in a few days.

The carotid artery, to put it simply, feeds oxygenated blood to the head and neck. The carotid arteries might constrict due to an accumulation of fatty substances that accumulate and cling to the artery linings, causing health problems. The surgical operation undergone by the 70-year-old actor was intended to clear the blockage in this artery and prevent further complications.

Read also: Absolute superstar: Karan to Allu Arjun as he cheers for Sooryavanshi

Rajinikanth’s publicist stated on Thursday that the actor was in the hospital for a routine check-up and that he could have to spend the day there under observation.

Rajinikanth had just returned from New Delhi, where he received the renowned Dadasaheb Phalke award for his outstanding contribution to Indian film over the last 45 years.