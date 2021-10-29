Absolute superstar: Karan to Allu Arjun as he cheers for Sooryavanshi

Allu Arjun’s kind words about Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Sooryavanshi’ touched filmmaker Karan Johar. The ‘Sooryavanshi’ team received Arjun’s best wishes at Varudu Kaavalenu’s promotional event a couple of days ago. Karan responded on Twitter, ‘An absolute superstar through and through, thank you @alluarjun for your love,’ accompanied by a heart emoticon.

Allu Arjun said at the promotional event of Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma’s Varudu Kaavalenu, ‘I really wish from the whole of South India, all the best to the entire team of Sooryavanshi. I really wish you get people back to theatres and everybody gets back to the cinema and watch this entertainment’.

In the past, Rohit Shetty had thanked Allu Arjun and said, ‘As I said earlier, it’s not my film, it’s OUR film. Thank you for the love and support my brother. Wish you ALL THE BEST FOR PUSHPA, you are a rockstar’. Replying to the same, Arjun had said, ‘Most Welcome Rohit Ji! Hope OUR film brings back people to theatres again. And we bring back those entertaining times again. Positive that this will pave way for all of us’.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, ‘Sooryavanshi’, originally scheduled for release in March last year, was delayed twice. The Akshay Kumar starrer will now hit theaters on November 5. The film stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role, with cameo appearances by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun will be seen next in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, directed by Sukumar. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil star in the film. It is scheduled for release on December 17.