Rape culprit sentenced to death, awarded life imprisonment in another rape-murder case

Bhopal: A 24-year-old man, named Virendra Adivasi, was sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court, for raping and murdering a senior citizen in Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh. The verdict came just three months after the accused was awarded a death sentence for raping and killing a 13-year-old girl in the district.

According to the prosecution, the woman was found dead in a hut on 2019 January 11. Based on the complaint lodged by her son, a case was registered, and an FSL report found that she had been raped and killed. Additional sessions judge Dipali Sharma awarded life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 on Adivasi on Wednesday, for raping and strangling the 80-year-old victim to death.

Also read: School clerk arrested for posing as Union Minister

The trial courts in both cases have convicted Virendra Adivasi on the basis of DNA reports, deputy director (prosecution) Anil Katare said. He further said that the accused had been arrested six days after he raped and killed a minor girl, adding that he had raped and killed the teen three months after the attack on the elderly woman. The police sought his remand from a court and during interrogation, during which the accused confessed to the crime.