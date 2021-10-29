Samantha Ruth Prabhu deletes pictures with Naga Chaitanya from Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who just announced her split from Naga Chaitanya, was seen on vacation, visiting new areas and enjoying time with friends on a spiritual journey.

Unlike Chay, Sam has always been a social media enthusiast who has never shied away from sharing personal and professional facts with her followers. However, the actress has since deleted over 75 photos of herself with Naga Chaitanya from her Instagram account, leaving only a few photos with him visible on her account, including a photo of a pet dog named ‘Hash’ in which Chay was seen posing with their beloved pet on ‘National Pet Day,’ a few other promotional photos of them together and some family photos.

Samantha appears to desire a total mental reset from the recollections and she has apparently unfollowed a few users on her Instagram account to remove any emotional anguish or memories. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya both shared a formal statement on October 2 announcing their divorce.

On the work front, Samantha has two forthcoming films, one in Telugu (Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar) and the other in Tamil (Kaathu vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan), as well as a few multilingual OTT projects.