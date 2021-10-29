State government bans sale and use of firecrackers

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government imposed a total ban on sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) and all other cities where air quality falls under the ‘poor’ or higher category.

On September 29, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022. Several other state governments including Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar and Haryana had imposed similar bans. Some states had allowed bursting of green crackers during a short span of time during festival season.

Also Read: State government eases Covid-19 restrictions, night curfew relaxed

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that the ban on firecrackers is not against a particular group or community and said it cannot allow violation of rights of citizens under the guise of enjoyment. The Supreme Court further said that celebration cannot be at the cost of the other’s health.