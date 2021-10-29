State government to screen passengers from Kerala, Maharashtra

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure that anyone coming to Uttar Pradesh from Kerala, Maharashtra and abroad are to be tested for Covid-19. Covid-19 tests are mandatory for passengers from Kerala and Maharashtra as the number of Covid-19 cases are high in these states.

He has also said that the government must focus on vaccinating more people who are eligible for the second dose. Uttar Pradesh has till now vaccinated 3 crore people with two doses.

Also Read: State government announces date of reopening of schools and colleges

The state government also set up 73,000 surveillance committees to intensify door-to-door screening, tracing of patients showing influenza-like illness, dengue, cholera, diarrhea and malaria. The surveillance committees will pay door-to-door visits and will conduct thorough screening and tracing of every individual.