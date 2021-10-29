Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty fall for third day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower in the Indian share market for third day in a row. The heavy selling in banking and financial services shares has weighed upon the equity indices. Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 3,818.51 crore while they bought shares worth Rs 836.6 crore.

BSE Sensex ended 678 points or 1.13% lower at 59,307. NSE Nifty and dipped 186 points to close at 17,672. 6 of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. Nifty Midcap 100 index ended on flat note while Nifty Smallcap 100 index fell 0.4%. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 1,809 shares ended lower while 1,438 closed higher.

The top gainers in the market include Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), UltraTech Cement, UPL, Cipla, Shree Cement, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Grasim Industries, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki and Adani Ports. The top losers in the market include RBL Bank, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC, Infosys, SBI Life, Axis Bank, Eicher Motors and Sun Pharma.